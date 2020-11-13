Firefighters a no-show as blazes destroy properties, kill animals

Palmscape resident John Plaatjies lost his vehicle and countless other valuables in a raging fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Plaatjies and his family battled the fire by themselves for three hours as there were no firefighters in attendance despite numerous calls to the district and local municipalities’ call centres.

Meanwhile, two men in Ezibeleni were lucky to escape with their lives after a fire gutted their homes, also on Saturday morning. No firefighters pitched up for that emergency either. Word from Chris Hani District Municipality staff was that the key to the fire truck was missing. For the full story, read today’s The Rep.

