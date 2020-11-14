DSRAC hands over kit and equipment

Kit and equipment to the value of R390 000 was rolled out by the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture (DSRAC) in Komani recently as part of its local club development programme.

Identified clubs and local leagues in the Chris Hani region received the kit and equipment as part of the department’s targeted development programme for clubs, codes and areas.

Recipient leagues were Chris Hani women’s rugby league, CH elite and junior boxing league, Tarkastad netball league, CH cross country athletics, Lukhanji cricket league as well as Nququ, Ntabethemba and Mtsheko football leagues.

A total of 22 netball, soccer, boxing, women’s rugby, cricket and athletics clubs were the recipients of the kit and equipment.

DSRAC manager of sport and recreation, Thoko Oliphant, extolled clubs to work hand in hand with federations for the better management of the equipment.

“Often we handover kit to clubs and the next circle the same clubs return to us reapplying for assistance again. This is because individuals horde this kit and behave as if it is theirs. This has to stop because it is hampering the development of not only the clubs but that of sport in that area,” said Oliphant.

Safa Chris Hani deputy chairperson, Mpiyakhe Xalabile, said they were encouraged by the department’s efforts to develop grassroots soccer.

“We are happy that the department has decided to support teams that are affiliated to to local football associations. One of the biggest hindrances to soccer development has been the emergence of teams that are created to only cash in on open tournaments. Such teams are then often beneficiaries of these development efforts while they disappear when there are no tournaments,” Xalabile.

Chairperson of Chris Hani district cricket association, Mfundo Siyo, said the equipment will help more children to get into the sport. “We are very happy with the efforts of the department because we can now form U11 and U13 teams. As a structure we would like to move out of Komani and move to areas participating in junior cricket through clubs,” said Siyo.