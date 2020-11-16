‘Set goals’ Mthembu encourages in book

Growing up under difficult circumstances led Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) strategic manager Dr Bhekisisa Mthembu to pen his life experiences in his newly launched book entitled ‘Set Your Own Goal’.

“This is to share my journey which started in a village and became what it is today. I used to be a gardener and worked on a sugar cane farm during my school days so I could finance my own education. This book is to make connections stronger and build an understanding of how people can set their own goals to achieve big dreams. This is to share meaningful inspiration that I have come across in life as my leadership journey progressed. It gives village boys and girls a voice and restores hope as an integral part of modern-day history. Through these stories, you will have an insight into the strength that can help shape your leadership journey into greatness,” said Dr Mthembu in his well-attended book launch at Kelston Volkswagen in Komani last week.

He added that pointers the reader could take from the book were the importance of individual experience and education as a cornerstone of success, among others.

“The first few chapters talk about life evolution and for me that is very important. I would have been trapped in a village with no direction because there were no resources. The first few chapters should inspire confidence in others, that they can also get somewhere,” he said.

The former acting CHDM municipal manager said he and his wife had set up a foundation where proceeds of the book would assist the less fortunate. “We have identified three organisations – two from the district and one in East London. My fortune must be something I am able to share to create a sustainable future for others.”

Mpho Mahlakanya of Empore Publishers said the book was published in less than three months and highly recommended it to readers. Having existed for 10 years, his company had thus far worked with 38 authors and had indicated that his mission was to initially help the black community.

“We decided to publish this book because it reminded me of how I started and where I came from. The book is available on Amazon.com and we have so far sold 98 copies in only a week. Two major international companies have shown interest in helping promote it and reach a global market. Before we could even print the first book, the company contacted us and asked to share the content globally. I am proud of Dr Mthembu. It has been a great journey which still continues and I trust we will have more conversations.”

He encouraged the guests to refrain from downloading and support local. Another launch was recently held in Durban. A copy of the book is R200 and it is also available on www.emporepublishers.co.za