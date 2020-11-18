Minnie Dlamini gives praise to ‘amazing’ hubby for support in their parenthood journey

Only a few days into motherhood and media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones has shared her newfound respect for parents, as she realises how her hubby Quinton’s support has been a huge help for her.
The new mama, who announced the birth of her son Netha Makhosini Jones on Monday, took to Twitter to share how in awe she was of her first few days of motherhood and the support she now realises she needs as a new mom.
“Mad respect to all parents doing their best at raising their kids. This experience is no joke!” Minnie said, before adding just how blessed she was to have her mothers and her hubby who have stepped up to help.
She had to single out hubby Quinton, who she shared has been a total star in the whole process and is apparently “great” with Makhosini.
“So blessed to have such amazing support, my moms and most especially my amazing husband — I could cry at how great he is with the kid. Nothing great ever comes easy.”
Minnie also shared that the birth of her son had also given birth to other great things in her life.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday morning, she shared that she was super excited for 2021, in which she plans to work twice as hard now that she has her son as motivation.
“So excited about what the new year brings, it means I have to work twice as hard, but I’m ready to show my son what I’m made of and make him proud! What’s your motivation?”
The TV personality announced her pregnancy with a picture of herself on Instagram in traditional wear cradling her baby bump back in September.
In a heartwarming and emotional message, she spoke about the pain her family has endured and how this new life is welcomed.
“Starting a family with you, Mr Jones, is a dream come true and I couldn’t have chosen a better man to be the father of our child. Our family has suffered such a painful loss. However, God has proven to us that with death comes new life, and we welcome this miracle wholeheartedly,” she said in her post.
By Chrizelda Kekana – TshisaLIVE