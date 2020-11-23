‘No-one is above the law’: Democratic Lawyers of SA to Zuma on Zondo dive

The National Association of Democratic Lawyers of SA (Nadel) has been left perplexed by the Jacob Zuma Foundation’s statement that the former president “would rather face jail” than appear before the state capture inquiry.

On Monday, Nadel said the foundation’s statement, released a day after Zuma and his legal team staged a walkout from the inquiry — is “an affront to our constitutional order”.

“The foundation’s assertion that former president Jacob Zuma would rather go to jail than face up to the inquiry is perplexing, bearing in mind the commission was set up by Zuma. When he established it, he was unequivocal in expressing his confidence in all judges in the country.”

It said Zuma’s decision to “excuse himself” from the inquiry, without asking for permission from chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, despite a valid summons having been issued and without a court order setting aside the summons, threatens the rule of law.