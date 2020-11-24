Pageant finalist plans to help empower women

Empowered to empower others – that is the mission of Tozama Bango, a Miss Nationals South Africa 2020 finalist.

Born in Cala and now residing in Komani, Bango says empowered women have the power to change not only their lives but communities and the country.

“I took this step as a young woman in South Africa seeking above everything else, growth. I entered with the aim and objective to empower myself so that I can empower others. Broken women break other women but empowered women empower other women,” said Bango.

The Miss Nationals South Africa will be in Durban next month where the 26-year-old is one of 20 finalists who will be vying to be crowned this year’s queen.

“Pageants are about more than just beauty. They are a platform to empower women to not only reach their dreams but also equip them with skills they need in life. I have learned that if we can come together as young women we can go so much further.”

If she wins, Bango says she wants to use her reign to tackle youth unemployment.

“If I win my biggest mission would be to assist unemployed graduates. Often, people do not know where to start and the process of looking for work can be expensive. I want o help direct them to the right avenues while also showing them how they can use their skills to start their own businesses,” said Bango.

Currently Bango is looking for sponsors to help her get to Durban. “For me to be able to enter the finals I need an amount of R10 000. This will cover the travel, accommodation, outfits and makeup I need during the competition. I would like to ask anyone who can to please partner with me,” she said.

To assist Bango call 067-310 6376 or email missnationalsa@dmmodels.co.za