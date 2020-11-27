ANC Mpumalanga man accused of raping twin daughters removed from provincial executive — again

The ANC in Mpumalanga has yielded to a public outcry and backtracked on its decision to reinstate a man to the provincial executive committee (PEC) who has been charged with raping his daughters.

Provincial spokesperson Sesekani Manzini confirmed to TimesLIVE that the PEC rescinded its decision to reinstate the member accused of raping his eight-year-old twin daughters.

“Yes, he has been asked to step aside. We will release a statement that will explain this decision,” said Manzini.

This follows an outcry not only from the public but also from national ANC officials at Luthuli House. The party took heavy criticism from deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte over its decision to reinstate the member, but remained adamant that the decision was fair.

The ANC in Mpumalanga had argued that while members facing criminal charges are asked to step aside from party activity, it was the national executive that should formulate guidelines and, until then, the PEC would allow the rape accused to participate in party activities until the matter was finalised.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the two children, is on R20,000 bail.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, acting provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali said the party noted the “social discontent” over its decision to reinstate the man.

“The ANC … will never ignore the voices of the people and as a result convened a special PEC meeting on Thursday November 26 2020 to deliberate on the matter, taking into cognisance the reaction of our people to the internal discussion and decision taken on the matter.

“The ANC PEC took the decision to summarily suspend the affected member to step aside pending the outcomes of the case against him, informed by the resolutions of the most recent National Executive Committee meeting of the ANC and the 54th National Conference, which resolved that all members charged for corruption and other serious crimes should step aside from all activities associated with the ANC,” Ntshalintshali said.

Earlier in the day, Deputy President David Mabuza expressed concern about the Mpumalanga ANC’s decision to reinstate to its ranks a member charged with such a serious crime.

Mabuza made the remarks while responding to questions from MPs during a sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday when opposition MPs from the DA, the FF Plus and the ACDP put him under pressure on the issue.