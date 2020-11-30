CHDM R67m projects budget

The Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) has earmarked R67m for innovative projects to boost economic development and improve service delivery throughout its six local municipalities.

A total of R19m has been set aside to improve the municipal water and sanitation services, including the purchase of jetting machines, TLBs and water carts.

A further R7m has been assigned for the paving and upgrading of Bells Road and parts of Wodehouse Street, and the beautification of the N6 from the traffic circle near Komani Psychiatric Hospital to the one close to Alan Hahn Caltex fuel station.

The N6 project will encompass the replacement or repairing of traffic lights, the installation of solar street lights, placement of concrete containers with indigenous shrubs, placement of steel street bins, repairing of road signs, installation of concrete benches and the fencing of the public gardens. The last phase of will include the erection of a big screen at the Hexagon.

CHDM mayor Wongama Gela indicated the N6 project would be labour intensive and implemented over nine months with no less than 30 job opportunities to be created.

“District and local municipalities are independent and autonomous categories of local government, each assigned distinctive powers and functions. Central to the functions of a district municipality is the legislated duty to build capacity and support the local authorities that fall in its area of jurisdiction. Therefore areas where support is needed are identified by the respective municipalities. CHDM’s model of support is informed by key pillars and must be demand driven,” he said.

Gela said the projects were also geared toward the replenishment of the water and sanitation infrastructure, which included renovations at the Kowa Sewerage Treatment plant.

“The renovations include the repairing of dysfunctional boreholes and establishment of municipal-owned mechanical workshop. Other projects to be conducted entail the development of the CHDM information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure like Wi-Fi connectivity, youth development support programmes, support to agro-processing, livestock improvement and the winery programme implemented by the Chris Hani Development Agency.”

The mayor said unemployed youth and small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) would benefit largely from the projects as they would yield job opportunities.