SA Covid-19 stats – 1 December 2020

Dr Z. Mkhize, the Minister of Health yesterday confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 790 004 with 2 302 new cases identified since the last report.

Province Total cases for 30 November 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 127737 16,2 Free State 59030 7,5 Gauteng 234957 29,7 KwaZulu-Natal 127842 16,2 Limpopo 18584 2,4 Mpumalanga 31375 4,0 North West 34831 4,4 Northern Cape 23198 2,9 Western Cape 132450 16,8 Unknown 0 0,0 Total 790004 100,0

Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, 58 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 32, Free State 5, Gauteng 3, Kwa-Zulu Natal 3 and Western Cape 15.

This brings the total deaths to 21 535 deaths.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.