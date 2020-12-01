SA Covid-19 stats – 1 December 2020

Dr Z. Mkhize, the Minister of Health yesterday confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 790 004 with 2 302 new cases identified since the last report.
|Province
|Total cases for 30 November 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|127737
|16,2
|Free State
|59030
|7,5
|Gauteng
|234957
|29,7
|KwaZulu-Natal
|127842
|16,2
|Limpopo
|18584
|2,4
|Mpumalanga
|31375
|4,0
|North West
|34831
|4,4
|Northern Cape
|23198
|2,9
|Western Cape
|132450
|16,8
|Unknown
|0
|0,0
|Total
|790004
|100,0
Total Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, 58 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 32, Free State 5, Gauteng 3, Kwa-Zulu Natal 3 and Western Cape 15.
This brings the total deaths to 21 535 deaths.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.