Ikora to continue working for residents

Spokesperson of the newly-formed civic organisation, Independent Komani Residents’ Association (Ikora), Zolile Xalisa, says Komani residents know their ‘good deeds’.

Speaking to The Rep, Xalisa said their departure from the Komani Residents’ Association (Kora) has not confused people about who the community leaders are.

“People know what ‘Kora’, led by Xolani Ngxathu, Thulani Bukani and Xalisa has done for them. We have organised many things in the community from food parcel distribution to school uniforms for indigent children with the help of our partners,” said Xalisa.

“Recently we helped clear a field in Ezibeleni for a sports club that wanted to use it for soccer and netball. There was an illegal dumping site in Ezibeleni zone 1 hazardous to residents, through the help of local companies, it was also cleared it,” added Xalisa.

He said the splinter group would continue its mandate, separate from partisan political agendas.

“We noticed some people had the agenda of moving this organisation towards the agenda of their political parties. Our objectives were always clear – we are non-partisan and apolitical.

“Today we no longer have the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) as the vanguard for workers. It is dead because it is in alliance with the ruling party and it is now toothless.”

It is ultimately at the polls where the organisation believes its mandate lies.

“We will not always be a mechanism of opposition and accountability to the local government. Ultimately residents are giving us a mandate to contest for power. Come 2021 we are heading to the ballot because the current leaders have left the communities behind.”

Perpetrators of racism and worker exploitation must also be aware.

“We want to stress that we are not happy about the racism and exploitation happening to workers at the firms in Queendustria. As much as we want our people to work, we will not allow black people to be exploited. We will go everywhere that workers are calling us,” said the spokesperson.