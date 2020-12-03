NICD corrects Covid-19 test data

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has clarified inconsistencies in recorded Covid-19 tests reported at the end of last week.

On November 27, 2020, the centre reported the total cumulative number of tests conducted as 5,350,076. This was 33,002 tests fewer than what was reported the previous day.

“From time to time, epidemiological centres undertake audits at various intervals to interrogate the efficiency of the data, clean up the data where necessary and implement improved systems for data collation. This vital process ensures that one maintains an accurate epidemiological picture, particularly when the situation is rapidly evolving as with Covid-19,” said the NICD.