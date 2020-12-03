Ramaphosa confirms stricter curbs for Nelson Mandela Bay hotspot

Nelson Mandela Bay is now officially a Covid-19 hotspot and, as a result, a stricter curfew will be implemented effective from midnight on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the metro had been identified with two other areas — the Sarah Baartman district and the Garden Route — as three areas accounting for most of the new infections in SA.

“When identifying a hotspot, consideration is given to the number of new Covid-19 cases per day, the testing rate within the population, the percentage positivity rate within the population, the number of active cases, the number of hospital admissions and the number of deaths,” he said.

“Following a recommendation of the National Coronavirus Command Council and after consultation with premiers, metro mayors and traditional leaders, the cabinet has decided to declare the Nelson Mandela Bay metropolitan municipality a coronavirus hotspot.”

Hampering health professionals’ efforts to deal with the pandemic in the Bay was an increase reported by several hospitals in alcohol-related trauma admissions, he said.

“As we have said in the past, these alcohol-related trauma admissions divert capacity that is needed to deal with Covid-related cases.

“But by far the greatest contributing cause of infections is that many people are not wearing masks, and are not observing proper hygiene and social distancing.”

Ramaphosa said that in addition to existing alert level one regulations, the following restrictions would apply in Nelson Mandela Bay effective from midnight: