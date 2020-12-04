Mzansi reacts to Master KG making it onto Jay Z’s Tidal 2020 playlist

It’s official, this December the whole world is going to be chanting, “Master, Master KG” as the hitmaker continues to solidify his name internationally by making it onto American rapper and business mogul Jay Z’s Tidal 2020 playlist.

It has been a phenomenal year for the Jerusalema hitmaker who has been collecting win after win each week.

From reeling in a whopping 143 million streams on Spotify this year, along with winning eight prestigious awards, it’s no wonder Jay Z and his team were left to do the noble thing of adding Master KG to their fire 2020 playlist.

Being on a winning streak, Master KG took to Twitter and uttered how “amazing” it was that his international banger, Jerusalema, had made Jay Z’s list.