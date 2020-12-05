Latest Covid-19 Stats – 5 December 2020

As of today, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 810 449 with 4 645 new cases identified since the last report.
|Province
|Total cases for 05 December 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|135468
|16,7
|Free State
|59304
|7,3
|Gauteng
|237207
|29,3
|KwaZulu-Natal
|130560
|16,1
|Limpopo
|18808
|2,3
|Mpumalanga
|31677
|3,9
|North West
|35060
|4,3
|Northern Cape
|23414
|2,9
|Western Cape
|138951
|17,1
|Unknown
|0
|0,0
|Total
|810449
|100,0
Testing Data
A cumulative 5 565 928 tests have been completed, of which 31 844 have been conducted since the last report.
Total Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, 104 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 65 , Free State 3, Gauteng 7, Kwa-Zulu Natal 6, Mpumalanga 3 and Western Cape 20.
This brings the total deaths to 22 067.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.
|Province
|Total Deaths
|Total Recoveries
|Active Cases
|Eastern Cape
|4854
|122 078
|8 536,0
|Free State
|1986
|51 739
|5 579,0
|Gauteng
|5039
|229 041
|3 127,0
|KwaZulu-Natal
|3388
|118 671
|8 501,0
|Limpopo
|512
|17 890
|406,0
|Mpumalanga
|617
|30 575
|485,0
|North West
|566
|33 729
|765,0
|Northern Cape
|325
|20 821
|2 268,0
|Western Cape
|4780
|119 754
|14 417,0
|Total
|22 067
|744 298
|44 084,0
Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health