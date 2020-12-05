Latest Covid-19 Stats – 5 December 2020

As of today, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 810 449 with 4 645 new cases identified since the last report.

Province Total cases for 05 December 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 135468 16,7 Free State 59304 7,3 Gauteng 237207 29,3 KwaZulu-Natal 130560 16,1 Limpopo 18808 2,3 Mpumalanga 31677 3,9 North West 35060 4,3 Northern Cape 23414 2,9 Western Cape 138951 17,1 Unknown 0 0,0 Total 810449 100,0

Testing Data

A cumulative 5 565 928 tests have been completed, of which 31 844 have been conducted since the last report.

Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, 104 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 65 , Free State 3, Gauteng 7, Kwa-Zulu Natal 6, Mpumalanga 3 and Western Cape 20.

This brings the total deaths to 22 067.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.

Province Total Deaths Total Recoveries Active Cases Eastern Cape 4854 122 078 8 536,0 Free State 1986 51 739 5 579,0 Gauteng 5039 229 041 3 127,0 KwaZulu-Natal 3388 118 671 8 501,0 Limpopo 512 17 890 406,0 Mpumalanga 617 30 575 485,0 North West 566 33 729 765,0 Northern Cape 325 20 821 2 268,0 Western Cape 4780 119 754 14 417,0 Total 22 067 744 298 44 084,0

Dr Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health