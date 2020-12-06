Matric rage parties were superspreader events: Zweli Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Sunday called on all those who attended matric rage parties across the country to immediately go into a 10-day quarantine period.

Mkhize made the urgent call as a number of people who attended the parties tested positive for Covid-19.

“We wish to make an urgent announcement to all parents and learners regarding a superspreader event that has been identified,” Mkhize said.

Matric rage events are hosted annually to celebrate the end of school.

Mkhize issued the alert for pupils who attended parties at Ballito, Plettenberg Bay and Jeffreys Bay.

Matric rage parties will be held soon in Johannesburg.

“We confirm that we have now identified a number of Covid-19 confirmed cases arising from these superspreader events. This therefore means that if you attended any of these rage events, you are now regarded as a contact,” Mkhize said in a statement.

He also urged all rage attendees to be tested for Covid-19.

“We also encourage parents to take their children who have attended rage events for testing as soon as possible.”

He warned that large gatherings which involved the consumption of alcohol were a major risk and continued to undermine the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

“While government makes an effort to contain this virus, we now plead with all parents to also exercise their parental prerogative and set boundaries on activities that their children [specifically the youth] can participate in.”