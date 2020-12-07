Brackenfell High: investigation finds ‘no evidence’ pupils were excluded from matric bash on basis of race

An investigation into a matric farewell event organised for Brackenfell High School pupils has concluded that it was a private function and did not exclude anyone on the basis of race.

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer said on Monday she had received a report from the provincial department and the facts “corroborate initial reports this was a private function”.

The sequence of events leading to the private function unfolded after the school sent a letter to parents saying the official matric farewell was cancelled. A parent decided to organise a function for her daughter and friends at a wine farm with tickets costing R500.

“The invitation was widely circulated via WhatsApp groups. The parent asked class representatives to circulate it to their class WhatsApp groups, and the principal has confirmed with that they did so,” said Schäfer.

“The invitation was also posted on the organiser’s Facebook page, so was open to people outside Brackenfell High as well. As a result, there were 42 pupils from Brackenfell High and 30 from surrounding schools who attended.”