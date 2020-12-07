Chris Hani hospitals still coping with Covid

Festive season trauma cases expected to add pressure

While Eastern Cape Covid-19 cases have surged and some hospitals are full, the numbers in the Chris Hani district remain steady.

Ten more ventilators have been added to the two at Frontier Hospital. Chris Hani health department chief director Sindiswa Tywabi said only 68 of the 283 isolation beds available were occupied at present.

This, she said, translated to a 24% isolation bed occupancy rate, with the plan being to move patients to where there was space available.

As far as personal protective equipment (PPE) was concerned in the district, she said there were reasonable stock levels, except for gloves and surgical masks at local health facilities.

However, these facilities received 100,000 surgical masks on Tuesday.

“They were delivered on Tuesday and are being distributed to those facilities that did not receive any from the depots.

“The department of health has also made available 14,960 cloth masks for clinical and non-clinical staff [two per staff member].”

The chief director said Glen Grey, among other facilities, had been refurbished and repurposed, with 36 beds available for Covid-19 admissions and 40 beds for isolation in the repurposed nurses’ home.

She said the department of public works had also done renovations at district hospitals.

“The hospitals renovated for Covid-19 readiness are All Saints, Mjanyana, Cala, Dordrecht, Hewu and Glen Grey hospitals. Komani Hospital is still incomplete.”

The Rep reported (“11 at WSU test positive”, November 27) that one of the students had attended a women’s retreat in East London, where she had contracted the virus from a roommate.

Tywabi said: “There are only two cases and both are in isolation at home.

“The first 11 who were in isolation, including the one who was hospitalised, have been discharged today [Wednesday].

“They have finished their 10 days and are well.”

She revealed the department’s plan to address the additional pressure usually expected over the festive season.

“The department of health will have to contend with Covid-19 cases and trauma-related cases in our hospitals.

“The beds seem adequate but with the coming double-edged sword, it is going to be difficult.

“We still plead with people to comply with the level 1 lockdown regulations.

“We still ask them to adhere to the non-clinical or pharmaceutical interventions like wearing of masks, maintaining social distance, hand washing and use of hand sanitisers.”

Chris Hani has had 11,072 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

She said 114 new cases had been reported since Tuesday and the numbers were growing daily.

There were 566 active cases, with a recovery rate of 89.4% on Wednesday, with 607 reported deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Broken down into districts, Inxuba Yethemba had 216 cases, Enoch Mgijima 179, Intsika Yethu 87, Engcobo 33, Emalahleni 29 and Sakhisizwe 23, at the time of the interview.