Government relief for small-scale farmers on land of one hectare or less

Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza has announced a support package for small-scale farmers via the presidential stimulus package.

Didiza said R1bn had been set aside to assist more than 75,000 subsistence farmers whose production was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The subsistence producers will be supported with farming input vouchers ranging between R1,000 and R9,000 to help retain self-employment in the sector, while supporting food value chains.

“It is appreciated that while the agricultural sector was negatively impacted upon, the subsistence producers and household producers remain the most affected,” said Didiza on Monday.

“These are producers who utilise land in the back yards of their homes, gardens in communal areas, all of which are more or less the size of a soccer field,” she added.