Two top Eastern Cape cops succumb to Covid-19

Provincial head of the operational command centre Brigadier Melikaya Ngodi and war room commander Colonel Makaya Marwanqa both died due to Covid-19 related complications on Sunday.

Both joined the police service in 1985.

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga lauded their dedication to the police service and the South African people.

“On behalf of the entire SAPS family, I would like to personally pay tribute to the two members who placed their lives on the line to ensure that the people of SA are protected against crime.

“I would also like to convey my sincere condolences to the families of our fallen colleagues and thank them for their decades of service in the SAPS,” Ntshinga said.

HeraldLIVE