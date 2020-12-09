Enoch Mgijima Covid-19 stats

There are more than 6 million coronavirus infections across the world.
The Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) published its latest and accumulative Covid-19 statistics in the area as of yesterday.
Total confirmed 4530
🔘Recovered 4011
🔘Deaths 254
🔺Hospitalized 65
🔺Active 265
➖Queenstown cluster:71
➖Mlungisi cluster: 35
➖Lesseyton:1
➖Ezibeleni:16
➖Ilinge:8
➖Bolotwa:2
➖Gwatyu:1
➖Tylden:1
➖Machibini:2
➖Hewu:58
➖Ntabethemba:20
➖Hofmeyer:14
➖Molteno:14
➖Sterkstroom:9
➖Unallocated:13
People are urged to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols including regularly washing and sanitising hands, maintaining a social distance, wearing of masks and staying home where possible.

