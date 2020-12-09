Enoch Mgijima Covid-19 stats

The Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) published its latest and accumulative Covid-19 statistics in the area as of yesterday.
Total confirmed 4530
Recovered 4011
Deaths 254
Hospitalized 65
Active 265
Queenstown cluster:71
Mlungisi cluster: 35
Lesseyton:1
Ezibeleni:16
Ilinge:8
Bolotwa:2
Gwatyu:1
Tylden:1
Machibini:2
Hewu:58
Ntabethemba:20
Hofmeyer:14
Molteno:14
Sterkstroom:9
Unallocated:13
People are urged to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols including regularly washing and sanitising hands, maintaining a social distance, wearing of masks and staying home where possible.