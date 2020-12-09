Enoch Mgijima Covid-19 stats

The Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) published its latest and accumulative Covid-19 statistics in the area as of yesterday.

Total confirmed 4530

Recovered 4011

Deaths 254

Hospitalized 65

Active 265

Queenstown cluster:71

Mlungisi cluster: 35

Lesseyton:1

Ezibeleni:16

Ilinge:8

Bolotwa:2

Gwatyu:1

Tylden:1

Machibini:2

Hewu:58

Ntabethemba:20

Hofmeyer:14

Molteno:14

Sterkstroom:9

Unallocated:13

People are urged to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols including regularly washing and sanitising hands, maintaining a social distance, wearing of masks and staying home where possible.