Safa suspends soccer, again

Amateur soccer has suffered yet another setback as Safa has again announced the suspension of all programmes that fall within its purview, citing a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The decision was announced on Thursday via circular by Safa Eastern Cape advising all regions and local football associations (LFAs) about the suspension.

“We have noticed with serious concern the rise of coronavirus infections and death in the province and regrettably the Nelson Mandela Bay being declared by the state president a hot spot.

“Having considered the seriousness of the situation we are faced with as a nation and believing that no total control of the situation can be implemented and is safe enough to avoid any infections that will result in deaths,” stated the communiqué.

Football will now be suspended for the festive period and the decision will be revisited in January.