BCM warns of fake job advert scams

Buffalo City Metro has distanced itself from fake job adverts and warned the public to be on the lookout for scams.

The fake adverts claim that the metro is hiring 200 trainee law enforcement officers and 100 traffic officers.

“The municipality never asks for money from anyone who is applying for employment. We urge the public not to fall prey to these types of scams and always verify,” said BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya on Thursday.​

Ngwenya made it clear that job adverts were normally published on the metro’s website and local newspapers.

“We will be opening a criminal case with the police so that these (fake adverts) can be investigated,” he said.

“We urge anyone who might have information about those behind this sickening act to assist with information.”

