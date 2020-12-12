Zinnbauer issues rallying call to his Pirates troops to rise to the occasion against Celtic

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has issued a rallying call to his troops to rise to the occasion when they take on Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates are looking for their first trophy in six years and the German mentor want his players to handle pressure against the Celtic side that has proved to be difficult to beat under coach John Maduka.

“You always have pressure because as a team you want to win the game‚” said Zinnbauer this week as they prepared for the clash.

“We are in the final now and we have to do all that we can to win the match. It is one game that will come and be finished and we have opponents who have the same motivation. It is important to find the right players for the match‚ the right system and have a good game.”