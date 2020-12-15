Face2Face with Leandi Wentzel

Q: What do you do?

A: I am currently a student teacher at Southbourne Primary School with the grade R’s. I also do horse therapy lessons in the afternoons as well as twice a week at Southbourne Primary School.

Q: What do you enjoy most about being a teacher?

A: I have always had a passion for children and my goal is to make a difference in each child’s life.

Q: If you were not a teacher what would you be?

A: I would definitely have been in a career where I could travel the world.

Q: When instructing beginners, what is the most important lesson you try to convey to them?

A: I try teaching them respect and patience.

Q: What is an interesting fact about horses that people generally do not know?

A: Horses are very sensitive towards feelings. They know when a person is feeling happy or sad.

Q: What song on radio do you think best describes SA right now?

A: Jerusalema

Q: How are you planning to spend your festive season this year?

A: I will be going camping with the family at a place where we have been camping for the last 12 years

Q: Did you make New Year’s resolutions this year and would you say you have stuck to them?

A: Yes I did make New Year’s resolutions. I wanted to get my horse riding therapy business up and going. I definitely stuck to it and cannot wait to continue with it next year!

Q: Most important lesson you have learned this year?

A: Nothing is permanent and we must be able to adapt to sudden change.

Q: What do you enjoy about Komani?

A: Komani is a beautiful small town with the most beautiful nature. I enjoy driving in the afternoons, watching the sunset and seeing the rhinos in the game reserve.