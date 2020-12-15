‘Step aside’: ANC integrity commission tells Ace Magashule

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule must step aside with immediate effect, the party’s integrity commission (IC) has recommended.

The commission, chaired by George Mashamba, has recommended to the ANC that the resolutions of its conference must be applied “without fear or favour”.

In a report dated December 14, seen by TimesLIVE, Mashamba said the commission believes Magashule should step aside until his corruption case has been finalised.

He said Magashule had indicated during their meeting that he would not resist any sanctions.