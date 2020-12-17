Cya dreams to revive arts sector for youth

Ambitious local creative Siyasanga “Cya” Kambi aspires to revive the formerly vibrant arts and entertainment industry in Komani with her New York journey that, she said, could possibly provide economic spin-offs in the Chris Hani district.

To this effect, her newly established theatre and film company will be working on two productions, one of which Kambi hopes will be funded by the recently-launched presidential employment stimulus programme (PESP), and is facilitated by the national arts council and the national film and video foundation.

Kambi is also set to attend a convention hosted by the International Modelling and Talent Agency (IMTA) in the Big Apple in July, following her successful audition in Johannesburg at the end of October, where she was awarded a partial scholarship by the New York Film Academy.

“This journey I titled ‘Cya in New York’ follows the auditions I attended which opened major doors for me. I would like to extend it beyond me and make provision for other young talents in my home town to be afforded the same kind of opportunities.”

She said the convention would allow her to interact and network with more than 300 international talent scouts, and receive the training necessary to build the kind of industry that generations could inherit.

“It has been my passion to establish a lucrative film and art industry in Komani for the past three years, one that generations to come will inherit and not be subjected to the kind of struggles we face today. Our arts and entertainment industry in Komani has deteriorated over the years and I would like to bring that vibrant culture of active creatives back.”

However, the young talent indicated she needed local government especially, and other potential funders, to assist her in accessing the resources required to make her aspirations possible.

“I look at Komani as a town that is desperately trying to hold on to what is left of it, with no real sustainable solutions at hand and our talents are dying along with it. The two productions I am working towards will allow us to employ at least 20 creatives in the Chris Hani district. The first production will be a live theatre production and the second will be a documentary that will cover my journey to New York and how it could possibly bring forth local economic benefits.”

Kambi said her quest for assistance in local government did not seek to take funds meant for service delivery, but that small towns be given access to what was already being provided.

“Those who have been given stewardship over the funds meant for the creative industry need to ensure it reaches its intended people,” said Cya during a press briefing that was preceded by a motorcade last Friday.