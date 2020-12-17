Yet another court loss for EFF in defamation case against Trevor Manuel

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed the EFF’s appeal against a high court judgment which ruled that comments the party’s leader Julius Malema made about former finance minister Trevor Manuel were derogatory.

The court, however, referred the aspect of the R500,000 damages the court awarded to Manuel, back to the trial court for oral evidence to be heard.

The matter dates back to March 2019, when Manuel was chairperson of a committee appointed to advise President Cyril Ramaphosa on the appointment of a new commissioner for Sars.

After the committee’s recommendation of Edward Kieswetter for the post was published, the EFF issued a statement condemning the recommendation. It alleged that Kieswetter’s appointment was corrupt, his recommendation was nepotistic and suggested his selection was made in secret as a result of the pair’s relationship. The party said it would “do everything in our power to stop and reverse the appointment of Kieswetter as Sars commissioner”.

The SCA said the basis of the allegations was a WhatsApp message addressed to deputy leader Floyd Shivambu. A demand by Manuel for a retraction was rebuffed in strong terms, leading to him bringing an application against the then EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who was responsible for the statement, and Malema, who posted it on his Twitter account.