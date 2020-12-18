Covid-19 awareness continues in Komani

The department of health rapid response team had its Covid-19 awareness roadshow doing the rounds in Komani on Wednesday. The department’s truck from the Free State had three Covid-19 screening points, loud recorded voice and video messages informing residents about Covid-19 regulations.

The truck went past Nonesi Mall, the Boxer taxi rank, Robinson Road near the local magistrate’s court and Man’s Buy and Braai – places that tend to attract large crowds, which makes it easy for the virus to spread.

The rapid response team was also joined by Chris Hani Disaster Management, Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality, South African Police Service and ward 10 councillors and residents.

On Thursday, a motorcade paraded in Madeira and Top Town as two of Covid-19 hot-spots in Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM).

The total Covid-19 cases in EMLM to date is 4 920 with recoveries standing at 4 197.

The recent active cases were reported to be 442 with 97 hospitalisations and 281 deaths.

In the most recent statistics issued by the department of health, Komani has 125 positive cases, Mlungisi 65, Ezibeleni 41, Ilinge 16, Whittlesea 91, Ntabethemba 18, Hofmeyr 12, Molteno 8, Sterkstroom 6, Tarkastad 4 and Lesseyton had 3. Meanwhile, Bolotwa, Zingquthu, Tylden and Gwatyu had a single case each. There are currently 42 unallocated cases.

