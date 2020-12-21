A night filled with roaring laughter

It was a night of gags for the audience who came out to see local girl Khanyisa Bunu’s one-woman show at the Queen’s Hotel recently.

The show came hot on the heels of Durrubentsu, the five-man show that set the local standup scene alight with irreverent humour and witty punch lines.

Bunu, born in Whittlesea and now plying her trade in Johannesburg as an actor and comic, said she was keen to finally show local fans what she is all about.

“People kept asking me when was I doing my one-man show. I have been here before, but in a line-up with other comics. I wanted them to get the full Khanyisa experience so they know what I am bringing,” said Bunu.

Although the show was not packed, Bunu said she believed there was a market for local comedy. “When I am here for other shows it is usually packed. There are a lot of people who are really giving the audience their money’s worth. I think people are slowly warming up to comedy. I just wish Komani people would really support local comedians. I am booked in many places around the country and people come out in numbers. I wish they would support us so we can come here more often and bring other comedians, knowing that people will come out. We live in stressful times. People need to know there are health benefits to comedy. Laughing helps with stress and improves your quality of life,” she said.

The Khanyisa Bunu one-woman show was held in partnership with Termz and Conditions Entertainment which hosted Durrubentsu and the Seya comedy nights.

Termz and Conditions Entertainment director, Tembela Cawe, said they were happy with the reception of the shows in the past three months.

“Durrubentsu was more than a success, people are keen to have it again. We are getting support from local businesses and individuals like Mlindazwe Attorneys and Dr Aphiwe Jafta who have paid for venues in the past.

‘We are hoping to host more shows. We have approached the local municipality and hopefully we will have another show early next year,” said Cawe.