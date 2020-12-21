SA approaches 25,000 Covid-19 deaths, with 216 in 24 hours

Of these, the Eastern Cape (97) and the Western Cape (84) accounted for 83.8% of the deaths. Gauteng accounted for 16 deaths, KwaZulu-Natal 15 and the Free State four.

Mkhize also reported that there were 8,789 new cases. This means there are now 930,711 confirmed infections to date. The new infections came from 35,844 tests, at a positivity rate of 24.5%.

So far, 796,346 recoveries have been recorded.

TimesLIVE