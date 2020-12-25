Harmony Gold hands out food parcels to families

‘Much of our labour force originates from this district. We will also visit OR Tambo district’

157 underprivileged families in Emalahleni Local Municipality have Harmony Gold to thank for the food parcels worth R75 000 they received on Tuesday.

Harmony Gold Eastern Cape stakeholder relations manager Khaya Magadla, who handed over the food parcels, said Chris Hani District Municipality and Emalahleni Local Municipality had approached the mining company to intervene at one of his previous Anglo Gold Ashanti visits to the area.

Anglo Gold Ashanti has changed its name to Harmony Gold as the latter had bought the company on October 1.

“We thought it worthwhile to donate here because much of our labour force originates from this district. We will be also heading to assist in OR Tambo District Municipality.

Magadla said Harmony Gold had been running its food drive for more than 10 years.

“We have been doing food drives for the non-profit organisations we support, that assist vulnerable groups. The company usually gave them funding for food parcels.”

It is important for big organisations to take on social responsibility, he said.

Emalahleni mayor Nontombizanele Koni said: “In August the company spent R500 000 on renovating a preschool in Matyantya village which was handed over by premier Oscar Mabuyane on Nelson Mandela Day.

“They installed a new ceiling, flushing toilets, tanks and repaired the water system, among other things. During that time we asked if they could help the poor people in this municipality with food parcels for the festive season.

“A quote was obtained and today we are giving the food parcels to 70 children in Cacadu. We have a great partnership with Harmony Gold which we hope to develop. It gives Emalahleni Municipality pleasure to see our people benefiting.

“There were no councillors involved in the process of getting beneficiaries for the food parcels. The department of social development was approached to provide a list of people who would qualify for parcels.

“We asked the department to prioritise child-headed families. Some families will receive groceries from their loved ones who return for the summer holidays. We are grateful to Harmony Gold for answering our call because this means those who do not have that privilege (of receiving food from their loved ones) will have something.”

The mayor also urged community members to heed Covid-19 regulations. “The second wave is here and is stronger. The president has spoken. We do not want people to be arrested for not wearing masks. We also do not want people to contract the virus because they attended a mass gathering. There must not be more than 100 at funerals. ”We have noticed that people are hosting large numbers, also at cultural ceremonies. ”If you stay at home you are not going to get Covid-19,” Koni said.