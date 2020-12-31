Ngalo to be buried in Cacadu

Whittlesea’s Ekuphumleni Senior Secondary School principal, Lizwe Ngalo, is set to be buried in Mtsheko village in Cacadu, tomorrow.

Ngalo died at St Mary’s Hospital, Mthatha, after a short bout of illness related to Covid-19.

Many knew him for his tireless efforts and undying passion to develop education in rural areas.

In his efforts to reach that goal for Ekuphumleni Senior Secondary School he managed to secure a partnership with the German based Umckaloabo Foundation.

This led Ekuphumleni to benefit R1,7m from the Africa Run for charity initiation last year, a yearly fund-raiser hosted by the foundation.

Umckaloabo foundation works in Southern Africa to support projects that enable children and youth to build a better future.