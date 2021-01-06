Savanna distances itself from ‘irresponsible and damaging’ viral trend

Alcoholic cider Savanna has distanced itself from “irresponsible and damaging consumer-generated social media activity” over the past few weeks.

This comes after many social media users “blamed” the cider and its consumers who took part in the unofficial “Savanna challenge” for the return of level 3 lockdown.

The challenge sees consumers posting photos and videos of themselves with bottles of the cider balancing on their heads, chins or backs.