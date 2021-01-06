Teddy Mafia to be buried in R300,000 funeral with ‘diamond-studded’ casket and high security

Suspected Durban drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay, more commonly known as Teddy Mafia, will be buried in a casket studded with fake diamonds at a funeral costing about R300,000.
Pinetown Funeral Services director Christopher Moodley told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that Thursday’s funeral would be “different” because Pillay was a “high-profile” person in Shallcross, south of Durban.
The funeral home conducted the send-off for Hard Livings gang leader Rashied Staggie, who was buried in December 2019. The company provided a fleet of luxury vehicles, including a Porsche, for that funeral.
“We will be creating the diamond-studded casket at the family’s request. It is not real diamonds, more like cosmetic diamonds. The funeral procession will be led by a Rolls-Royce hearse and there will be a convoy of Land Rovers,” he said.
“The family have made specific requests for custom décor at the grave site.”
A Scottish bagpiper will lead the procession and whites doves will be released.
“I can confirm that the funeral will cost about R300,000,” Moodley said.
He said the security arrangement for the funeral will be taken care of by the police and Pillay’s family.
“I have already had calls from station commanders and other police officers. They have said there will be high police visibility on the day. We do not provide security but the family have said they will be bringing their own security too,” Moodley said.
Pillay was gunned down on Monday afternoon. His two alleged killers were shot, decapitated and burnt by an angry mob on Taurus Street.
By Nivashni Nair – TimesLIVE