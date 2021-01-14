Percy Tau’s English Premier League debut‚ starting in Brighton and Hove Albion’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night and showing flashes of his skill and pace‚ has attracted praise from his new club.

Manager Graham Potter was disappointed Albion could not get something from the game at Etihad Stadium — even though City’s Raheem Sterling lifted a penalty over the bar in injury time — but felt the performance was encouraging for Brighton.

Potter acknowledged that Tau had shown flashes of his ability to take on defenders‚ though said it was difficult for the Bafana Bafana star to display more of his attacking ability given he‚ like most of the Brighton players‚ had to spend much of the game defending.