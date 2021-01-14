Cop bust using official police van to offload booze during lockdown

Internal disciplinary proceedings will also be launched against the police officer.

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen Tommy Mthombeni commended the efficiency of the investigation into the video clip. He also thanked the person who took the video, who helped police in the preliminary investigation.

“When we saw the video clip our immediate concern was that no detail could be made out at face value, not even in which province the incident happened. An urgent and intensive investigation was therefore required to get to the bottom of this matter.

“It is thus pleasing that the investigating officer and everyone who contributed to the investigation understood the seriousness with which management of the SAPS viewed this incident,” said Mthombeni.

He also called on members of the public to continue reporting such issues.

“Members of the public are urged to continue to report non-compliance with the regulations and should not be afraid, especially when the transgressors are members of the SAPS or other law-enforcement agencies. No-one is above the law,” he said.

TimesLIVE