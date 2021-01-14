Eskom implements load-shedding from midday today

Power utility Eskom says it will implement Stage 2 load-shedding from 12 noon today through to Sunday night.

This is due to loss of generation capacity overnight, Eskom says in a statement.

“Load-shedding is also required to manage the use of the emergency reserves, which will help us contain the stage of load-shedding required. The system remains vulnerable and unpredictable, should any further breakdowns occur, the stage of load-shedding may change at short notice.”

According to the statement, two generation units at the Kusile power station tripped due to failure of the main coal feed conveyer belts supplying coal to the units. In addition, a unit each at the Kriel and Duvha power stations tripped due to unforeseen breakdowns.

“We presently have four generation units whose return to service from planned maintenance has been delayed. We currently have a 5 358MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 748MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance, breakdowns and the outage delays mentioned above. Eskom personnel are working tirelessly to return as much of this capacity to service as soon as possible,” the statement reads.

The power utility says it will communicate any significant changes to the power system.

It urges the public to reduce electricity consumption in order to help minimize load-shedding.

