Covid command council urges delay to schools opening

Eastern Cape education unions say the national coronavirus command council’s recommendation to postpone the reopening of schools to February 15 is the right move, though there are concerns.

Schools were scheduled to reopen on January 27, but Ebrahim Ansur, secretary-general of the national alliance of independent schools associations (Naisa) said the NCCC had recommended the department of basic education consult stakeholders on the view that all schools should delay reopening.

This was due to a spike in Covid-19 infections.

Education stakeholders including school governing body associations, teacher unions and Naisa met senior officials from the department on Wednesday night.

Thami Makuzeni, of the Public Servants Association, which represents thousands of educators and administrative staff at schools across the country, told DispatchLIVE the PSA appreciated that government was “now conscious of and alert to the seriousness of Covid-19″.

“Saving our children’s lives and those of teachers is of prime importance as they are the future leaders. We hope the province will use this time sparingly and ensure that they are ready to welcome the learners on February 15 with all the necessary personal protective equipment.”