WATCH | Robbers on the run after jewellery store heist at Durban mall

Video footage has emerged of an armed gang making off with their loot after holding up and robbing a jewellery store in the Gateway shopping centre in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Friday.

Private armed response security company Marshall Security said it received reports of a robbery in progress at 8.35am.

“Marshall Security received multiple panics from clients in Gateway mall stating there was a robbery in progress at a jewellery store and shots had been fired.

“Upon arrival of our armed response officers and special operations team, it was established an unknown number of suspects gained entry by breaking through the glass doors and windows using sledge hammers.”

Jewellery worth an undisclosed amount was taken during the robbery.

