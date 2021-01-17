Bid to block report into racial profiling of black doctors by medical schemes launched

The Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) and the Board of Healthcare Funders have urgently gone to court on Sunday to interdict the public release of an interim report about racial discrimination against doctors by medical schemes.

The application says the interim report — due to be publicly released at midday on Sunday at a press conference, makes “scathing allegations and findings in relation to Gems (and others)”.

The applicants say Gems has not seen the interim report or been given an opportunity to comment on it. It was also not — in terms of the Medical Schemes Act or the investigation’s terms of reference — supposed to be released to the public at the interim stage.

The application — set to be heard on Sunday afternoon — says Gems was informed that the interim report contained findings “that some of the current procedures followed by the medical schemes to enforce their rights in terms of s59 of the MSA are unfair, that black providers are unfairly discriminated against on the grounds of race and that there is unfair discrimination in outcomes”.