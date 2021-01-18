John Kani and Zakes Mda pay tribute to veteran actor Sam Phillips

Actor John Kani and novelist and author Zakes Mda have joined scores of social media users in paying tributes to veteran actor Sam Phillips, who died on Saturday morning.
News of Sam’s death was confirmed by his family and sent shockwaves across the country.
“Another artist has fallen. Mr Sam Philips spent most of his life in exile serving the cause of our liberation through his work. Represented his country in countless anti-apartheid conferences. RIP my brother. I recognise your contribution. Elder,” John tweeted.
Zakes said remembering Sam had taken him all the way back to the actor’s performance alongside the late Nomhle Nkonyeni in Dark Voices Ring at the Space Theatre in 1979
Mpumi Philips, Sam’s daughter, described the actor as fearless and a loving father.
“To many, he is revered as an actor, director, producer, writer and music composer among an array of many other achievements and titles, but to us he was a loving father, grandfather, husband and friend. We are pleased to have been led by such a fearless being who taught us that anything is possible,” she said.
Sam is remembered for his many roles, including his most recent one in the Netflix series Kings of Joburg.
Connie Ferguson, co-founder of Ferguson Films which produced the series, also paid tribute to the actor, who she said will be remembered for his professionalism, talent and humility.
Vuyolwethu Ngcukana, who plays the character Schumacher in the Ferguson telenovela The Queen, said he has been anxious about his elderly colleagues.
Here are some of the tributes: