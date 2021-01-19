Farm attackers try to drown foreman in septic tank

A 77-year-old farm foreman survived a horror attack in which he was stabbed‚ tortured and forced into a septic tank‚ where he was pelted with stones.

Three attackers attempted to drown Simon Makhotha in the septic tank on a farm in the Zastron area of the Free State on Sunday night‚ Free State Agriculture (FSA) confirmed on Tuesday.

“The attackers gained access to the farm house after which Makhotha was tied up and tortured‚” the organisation said.

“After the farm house was plundered‚ the attackers attempted to drown Makhotha in the septic tank. He was kicked throughout and pelted with stones in an attempt to keep his head under the sewage water.”

Makhotha survived the attack and freed himself. He was found the next morning and admitted to hospital.

FSA regional safety representative Marthin de Kock said the farm belongs to an emerging black farmer. He said the attack had shocked the regional farming community.

“All people living and working on farms are exposed to the growing danger of crime in the rural areas‚” De Kock said.

The police have been approached for comment. This article will be updated when a response is received.

