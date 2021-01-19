Three NGOs benefit from book sales of CHDM’s Dr Mthembu

Author and Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) strategic manager Dr Bhekisisa Mthembu made a meaningful contribution to three non-profit organisations through his newly-formed Shebecc Foundation at Novi Restaurant last week.

Mthembu, who launched his first book Set Your Own Goal in November last year committed to supporting the less fortunate with proceeds from his inspirational read. He identified three organisations, Enkosi Tata Soup Kitchen in Cala, The Fountain of Hope in Cofimvaba and St Albans organisation in East London as beneficiaries so each received a cheque for R800 this week.

“It has always been a dream to intervene where possible, especially those assisting communities in need. I am not resourced but I know what it is like to have less than others. I have looked closely into what these organisations do and felt they represent the vision we have, especially now that we are dealing with a pandemic that continues to threaten our livelihoods. The cheque is not much, but something they can build from.”

His plan was to start a foundation – soon to be launched – that will carry out his philanthropic work and strive to create a sustainable future for others.

One of the beneficiaries, Phumla Nkunkuma Yakobi of Enkosi Tata Soup Kitchen, who emotionally accepted the donation said the spirit of giving was instilled by her father at a young age. She said the living conditions of people in her area drove her to start a soup kitchen in 2016 next to a community clinic in Cala, where she feeds a number of people from five surrounding villages.

“We do not receive any financial support. This is my first. We use money from our own pockets. We make breakfast and lunch to hand out to those in need. I stand here with a thankful heart. People have lost their jobs as a result of this pandemic – they are starving. I am underprivileged myself, but because there is a need and i have a passion for helping others, I assist. This donation will make a huge difference.” She said the organisation was scheduled to open this week, indicating that they would start the New Year on a positive note.

Mthembu’s book, which was published in less than three months, sold 98 copies in less than three weeks, according to Empore Publishers.

“We will support more organisations. The foundation has exciting programmes ahead,” concluded Dr Mthembu.