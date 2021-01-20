Prices of meat and sweets have risen – see by how much

The food and non-alcoholic beverages category was the main driver of inflation in December 2020, Statistics SA (Stats SA) announced on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation was 3.1% in December, down from 3.2% in November, Stats SA said.

It said food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 6% year-on-year, and contributed one percentage point to the total consumer price index annual rate.

It said three food groups recorded above average annual and monthly price increases in December.

Stats SA said meat prices rose by 7.3% from a year ago and by 1.2% from November. Stewing beef was 2.9% more expensive than it was in November last year and 12.4% more expensive than in December 2019.