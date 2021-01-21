Face 2 Face with Avumile Luwaca

Face2face with Avumile Luwaca, a floor manager at Spargs supermarket

Q: What do you do?

A: I am a floor manager at Spargs Superspar in Komani.

Q: How did you get into retail and how long have you been in this industry?

A: I started working retail part-time as a casual in 2015. Then I became permanent, so now I have been five years in this industry.

Q: What do you think is the most important thing one needs to be successful in retail?

A: In order for one to be successful in retail you must have certain skills such as good communication skills, respect for people and be trustworthy.

Q: How were your New Year celebrations and do you have any resolutions for 2021?

A: My new year’s day was a bit different from previous years due to the pandemic the world is facing, and with hope that in 2021 we will overcome this.

Q: Would you take a Covid-19 vaccine? If not, why?

A: Honestly I am still not sure, but chances are I would take it.

Q: Do you think professional sport should be suspended again because of the increase in Covid-19 cases?

A: I think it should be suspended till there is a decrease in infection, especially for contact sports.

Q: What is your pet peeve?

A: People who have no respect.

Q: Will you be voting this year during the 2021 local elections?

A: I am from Mthatha so I am proudly voting UDM.

Q: What song made 2020 for you?

A: Lizalise idinga lakho by Dj SK ft Minolar.

Q: What do you love about Komani?

A: I am not from around here, but I love the vibe I get from the people.