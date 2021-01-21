SA Latest Covid-19 Stats – 21 January 2021

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 380 807

Province Total cases for 21 January 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 188891 14,0 Free State 72230 5,3 Gauteng 373096 27,0 KwaZulu-Natal 293013 20,9 Limpopo 51286 3,5 Mpumalanga 56875 3,9 North West 53091 3,8 Northern Cape 30386 2,2 Western Cape 261939 19,3 Unknown 0 0,0 Total 1380807 100,0

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 7 820 613 with 58 540 new tests conducted since the last report

Regrettably, we report 647 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 139, Free State 17, Gauteng 93, Kwa-Zulu Natal 154, Limpopo 27, Mpumalanga 17, North West 55, Northern Cape 8 and Western Cape 137 which brings the total to 39 501 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated these patients

Our recoveries now stand at 1 183 443 , representing a recovery rate of 85,7%

Dr. Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health