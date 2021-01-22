Raymond Zondo ‘in good health’ amid Covid-19 fears

The inquiry will battle to find a slot for time lost during Zondo’s isolation, a week that was set aside for the appearance of scandal-prone former president Jacob Zuma, who had told the inquiry he would not appear even if Zondo was available.

The inquiry will also need to find a new date for Molefe, whose evidence was cut short last Friday, and two other former Eskom executives, Matshela Koko and Anoj Singh, also have to be allocated new dates.

The inquiry still awaits a high court ruling for an application it put in for the extension of its lifespan to June 2021. It was meant to close shop in March.

TimesLIVE