Grieving family seek ‘truth’

A family in Dordrecht have called for the “truth” and for justice for the brutal killing of 42-year-old Phakamisa Jantjie who allegedly died at the hands of his lover.

According to police spokesperson, captain Namhla Mdleleni, Jantjie, who was an employee at Abaveleli Funeral Services, allegedly had an argument with his 37-year-old girlfriend on January 15 when she allegedly stabbed him to death. The accused was later arrested for murder.

The incident which took place in Bhongweni, Mlungisi, has since set off a wave of outrage on social media where users have called for justice for the gender-based violence victim, following reports of the accused being released on bail.

“We cannot remain silent, we cannot remain unmoved when young and charismatic Phakamisa Jantjie lost his life to gender-based violence. His girlfriend allegedly stabbed him six times in his sleep, leaving a bloody crime scene. We mourn together with his family, friends and colleagues who are deeply impacted by the loss,” read a post shared with The Rep by Abaveleli Funeral Services.

A family member who did not want to be named said details of the incident were sketchy, but indicated that the family demanded the truth. “We are concerned with reports that we have received because we feel the information given does not add up. When we visited the house of the accused we were told that the argument started because he (the deceased) refused to use a condom. We were also informed that two men had reported the apparent altercation to friends who were together with the pair earlier, before she insisted they go home. Where did the unknown men come from? I find it difficult to comprehend that a woman would stab him to death, six times. We want the truth. She was released on bail in less than a week. Justice needs to prevail.”

Abaveleli Funeral Services spokesperson Romeo Spalding said the company was deeply saddened by their beloved staff member’s death. “We will remember Jantjie in many positive ways, with a big smile and a great sense of humour. He was always great with stories. We grieve with his family.”