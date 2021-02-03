WATCH | Fire at town hall

Defiant Mlungisi residents set fire at the Komani town hall today, after months of being frustrated by frequent power cuts.

The residents set tyres alight at the door of the national monument after demanding an audience with the mayor who, according to a protestor, was not available.

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality mayor, Luleka Gubula, later addressed the crowd promising the recurring problems would be resolved.

The T-section in Mlungisi has been having power problems since June last year. Read the full story in this week’s issue of The Rep.