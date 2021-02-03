Manhunt after four slain in horror killing spree in Eastern Cape village

Police have launched a manhunt after four people — three women and a man — were mysteriously killed in their homes at Zangqokweni locality, Ndonga administrative area, in Cacadu; formerly known as Lady Frere.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembi Kinana said that at about 4am on Monday morning police were dispatched to a home where a 44-year-old woman, who had sustained stab wounds, had been found dead.

Later, the police were alerted to another three bodies — all with stab wounds — in different houses in the neighbourhood. The ages of the three other victims ranged between 72 and 88.

The motive for the murders has not yet been established.

“The 72-hour activation plan to track, trace and arrest the suspect/s has been established,” said Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga, who will visit the families of the deceased on Wednesday morning.

Four cases of murder have been opened for investigation.

Police urged members of the public with information about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact Detective Captain Lindile Sigcu on 082 3026 989 or SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

DispatchLIVE

By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha